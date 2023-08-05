By Sunday Ani

A nongovernmental organisation, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN) has raised the alarm over alleged plot by the powers that be to thwart what is likely to be the final judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal anytime soon.

The group alleged that President Bola Tinubu, worried by what the outcome of the judgement could be has commissioned six of his political foot soldiers, namely his SSA Political, Ibrahim Masari; Babatunde Fashola (SAN); Director General, Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; a ministerial nominee, Mr. Nyesome Wike; and two other undisclosed former governors from the North.

A statement on Saturday by the group’s Director-General, Mr. Bukky Adeniyi, disclosed that the six individuals were given the task of meeting the Appeal Court/Tribunal judges over the presidential election petition judgement on a yet-to-be-fixed date, to influence the final verdict of the panel in their favour.

“We, at FOWN had a vow to always protect the reign of truth and justice at all times, and that is why we are coming out with this incontrovertible fact at this time, we are aware that President Bola Tinubu knows that his forced emergence to power is continually being hunted by the repeated cry for justice by the genuine winner of the people’s mandate, so he is trying to go further in his onslaught to clip the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

“We have it on good authority and speaking unequivocally too that six individuals, who were Tinubu’s lackeys namely, Ibrahim Masari, his SSAP Political, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), Yusuf Bichi DG-DSS, Mr. Nyesome Wike (a Ministerial Nominee), and two other undisclosed former Governors from the North have been commissioned to meet the Appeal Court/Tribunal judges over PEPT judgement ahead of time,” he said.

FOWN added that as if this antic was not enough, Tinubu’s henchmen also intend to engage traditional and religious leaders to quell the rebellion that may erupt from the masses, if the judges affirmed the APC President.

“We want to sound a note of warning to our traditional leaders that if they decide to partake in this crazy assignment, they should also be ready for a backlash because Nigerian youths will go after them,” he added.

Adeniyi also stated that like Afenifere Chieftain Pa Ayo Adebanjo recently cautioned the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde not to meddle in the leadership affairs of their group, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also needs to be weary of Makinde, who he claimed has been sent on an errand by Tinubu to destabilize the PDP now and beyond 2027.

“Plans are equally ongoing to ensure that the PDP crisis deepens to sustain the disunity in the party, in case a rerun election was ordered by the tribunal. The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is championing the cause of destabilising the PDP now and beyond 2027. He was assured of logistics support through the Lagos state Governor,” he said.