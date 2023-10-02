From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu has dismissed the suit seeking to annul the election of Osita Okoh, the winner of the Enugu East Urban Constituency election.

The tribunal described the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the said election, Obinna Ogbu, as a pre-election matter and therefore not within the jurisdiction of the court to entertain.

The tribunal also ruled that the petitioners lacked the locus standi to challenge the election.

The petitioners had challenged the election on the ground that Okoh was not qualified to fly the LP flag in the March 18 State Assembly election, as he was not a registered party member of the Labour Party.

Reacting to the judgment, Osita Okoh, who thanked God for the victory, also dedicated it to his constituents.

He said: “Today is a remarkable day for us and we thank God for the victory. This judgement is a victory for democracy. It is a testament that there is still hope for democracy and that the judiciary is still the last hope for the common man. I commend the judges.

“I also thank my constituents for their unwavering support since we started this journey. This is their victory. It is victory over powerful forces seeking to thwart our dreams for our people.

“I feel re-energized and wish to reassure my constituents that we are not relenting in our quest to bring all our campaign promises to reality,” Okoh said.