From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The governorship election petition tribunal in Sokoto State has dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and it’s candidates Saidu Umar challenging the victory of the APC and it’s candidate, Ahmad Aliyu in the March governorship election.

The trubunal said the petitioners had failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

The PDP candidate had filed a petition against the the governor and Deputy Governor, Engr. Idris Gobir after the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the duo as winners of the governorship elections in the state

Umar had challenged the election of Governor Aliyu and Deputy Governor Gobir over non-qualification and electoral fraud during the March 18 governorship election.

Umar had alleged that there were discrepancies in Gov. Aliyu’s secondary school and university certificates and the documents presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also insisted that no government agency had records of a “Model Primary School”; the school Deputy Governor Gobir claimed issued him a primary certificate.

Umar had consequently prayed the tribunal to void Aliyu’s election and declare him the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election.