By Iheanyi Chukwudi

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu on Tuesday dismissed the petition of Labour Party (LP) candidate, Dennis Oguerinwa Amadi, challenging the election of Osita Ngwu (RG) of the Peoples Democratic Party as the Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial Zone.

In dismissing the petition, the Tribunal upheld the declaration of Sen. Ngwu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the lawful winner of the Senatorial election held on February 25.

Amadi, the Labour Party candidate had petitioned the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election which he claimed he won.

But the Tribunal in their ruling on Tuesday, held that the petitioners committed a fatal error in presenting their case by merging allegations of non compliance with the electoral act and corrupt practices.

The petitioners it held should have separated the two cases and particularise their facts to support both positions.

It also held that the petitioners could not particularise their pleadings on the allegation of over-voting, despite bringing witnesses that gave evidence on that and ballot papers, stating that the ballot papers were dumped on the court without evidence showing were the ballot papers emanated from.