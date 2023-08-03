From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

National and state Assemblies Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi has dismissed the petition filed by Steve Ogbu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the victory of Blessed Onah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the Oju 1 State Constituency seat.

Chairman of the three-member panel, Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha, dismissed the petition while ruling on the Motion on Notice, filed by counsel to the petitioners, V.C Akighir, seeking to withdraw the petition.

Ogbu and the APC had filed the motion, praying for the leave of court to withdraw the petition marked EPT/ BN/SHA/13/2023, in the interest of justice and pursuit of harmonious coexistence and development.

Counsel to Blessed Onah, Samuel Irabor; counsel to the PDP, Clement Mue and that of Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Terfa Jirgba, did not oppose the application for withdrawal. Ruling on the application, Justice Zik-Ikeorha granted the reliefs as prayed on the motion paper and dismissed the petition in its entirety.

Reacting to the development, Onah commended Ogbu for the withdrawal and said he holds no grudge against the petitioner as litigation was part of the electioneering process. He commended former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, the PDP and his constituents for standing by him before, during, after the election as well as the tribunal.

Ogbu and the APC had alleged in the petition that voters register was not used in the conduct of the March 18 2023, election in some polling units in Oju 1 State Constituency.

He also sought a declaration of court that Onah and the PDP did not win by majority of lawful votes, amongst other reliefs.