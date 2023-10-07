The Abia State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, Chief Okey Ahiwe has reacted to the verdict of the Abia State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, which, in its judgment upheld the declaration of Dr. Alex Otti as the duly elected Governor of Abia State in the March 18, 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly Elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reacting to the Tribunal verdict, Chief Ahiwe expressed profound appreciation to his numerous supporters, his legal team, family, friends and associates, emphasising that “there is no cause for alarm regarding the Tribunal verdict as truth and justice will ultimately triumph.”

While expressing unblemished confidence in the Judiciary, he said that his legal team would thoroughly examine the judgment of the tribunal and advise accordingly on the next line of action.

Chief Ahiwe called on his teaming supporters to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring that, following due consultations with his legal team and leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he would keep them informed on the direction to take.