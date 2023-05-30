From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has adjourned proceedings till Friday in the petition by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) challenging the nomination of Kashim Shettma as a replacement for Kabir Masari as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The adjournment by Justice Haruna Tsammani’y led five-member panel was to enable the counsel to the APM, Shehu Abubakar and other parties to obtain copies of the May 26 judgment of the Supreme Court on the appeal by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the APC’s nomination of Shettma, which the PDP had termed double nomination.

Abubakar had sought the adjournment upon an observation by a lawyer to Presiden Bola Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, Wole Olanipekun, SAN, that the Supreme Court judgment has an effect on the petition by the APM, which deals solely with the same issue of Shettma ‘s nomination.

Olanipekun promised to obtain a CTC of the judgment and make it available to the court within two days. He also said he hopes to meet with the lawyer of the petitioner to know whether, in view of the judgment, the APM will still continue with its case.

Abubakar said he needed time to enable him to obtain the judgment, study the same to ascertain its effect on his client’s case and decide what further steps to take.

The petition of the APM is one of the three petitions now pending before the PEPC against the February 25 presidential election.