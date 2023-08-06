By Sunday Ani, Lagos

As Nigerians alongside the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, await the judgment of the Presidential Elections Tribunal Tribunal (PEPT), the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has advised the duo of Atiku and Obi as well as other opposition party members to move on with their lives and start preparing for the 2027 presidential elections.

Adebayo, who handed down the advice on X (@Pres_Adebayo) over the weekend, wanted the petitioners, and indeed, Nigerians to move on, and start preparations for the next general elections in 2027 because, according to him, the petitions were the easiest to dispense by the Tribunal judges since the return of democracy in 1999

He noted that the petitions lacked merit and were poorly presented.

He said: “This year’s election petitions are the easiest to dispense with since 1999. No need for any judicial acrobatics. They fall within clear jurisprudence and well established precedents. Obi/Labour vs Tinubu/INEC will be dismissed in limine; ditto for Atiku/PDP vs Tinubu/INEC. These petitions lack merit and are poorly presented, abysmally unproved and comically argued. The APM’s half-hearted petition is a pre-election mongrel with no pedigree in electoral litigation. The judges are not to blame. All opposition elements should prepare for 2027 elections.”