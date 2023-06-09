…Commend Tinubu for hitting ground running

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Tribal leaders and pro-democracy group under the platform of the Natives, have challenged the incoming members of the 10th National Assembly to elect leadership that can translate into job creations, infrastructure, economic prosperity, educational invested, rural development, rule of law and the upliftment of a people.

The Natives who spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for hitting ground running since assumption of office.

Supreme Leader of Natives, Olalekan Smart Edwards, who read a prepared speech, called on all distinguished senators across party lines to promote balance, encourage and ensure inclusion, national unity, and love for country, to create harmony that would endear the parliament to the Nigerian people.

Edwards further noted that President Tinubu did not disappoint Nigerians waiting for him, as he; “swift into action, in engaging and coordinating very thorny issues, and give us the sense that hope is truly here.”

“As the 10th National Assembly convenes, we call on all distinguished senators across party lines to key into the wisdom of the president to promote balance, encourage and ensure inclusion, national unity, love for country, to create harmony that would endear the parliament to the Nigerian people.

“Leadership in the 10th National Assembly must translate to jobs, infrastructure, economic prosperity, educational invested, rural development, rule of law and the upliftment of a people, a character and testament which Akpabio posses in full dose,” the Natives appealed.

“We have no excuse not to meet up in the comity of nations as we move towards turning the fortunes of Nigerians around. It is therefore crucial that capacity, credentials and competence becomes discussion on the front burner as we head towards the convocation of the 10th National Assembly.

“President Tinubu, who told the world that we are all Nigerians and that he would govern with prejudice towards none and compassion towards all, has brought to bear his tested ability to strike the right cord on issues that bedeviled our nation for years, sending the right signal to security chiefs, putting together a formidable team to engage labour on fuel Subsidy, appropriately identifying his administration as Pro people via an open door policy.

“Nigerians have been waiting for a President like you, your swift action, engagements and coordination on very thorny issues, give us the sense that hope is truly here. We are therefore emboldened to see and ensure that a robust, inclusive, a creative and harmonious National Assembly is promoted for executive and legislative relationship.

“This are what we are lacking as a nation that is solely responsible for our sorry state of economy. Usually the coordination and harmony between executive and legislative parliaments in determining policies that govern us as citizens is an onerous burden on legislators towards electing experienced, selfless, dynamic, result oriented and above all God fearing leaders that can change our fortune as a country.

“There is a partner in Tinubu, hence we wish after due consideration of the fundamental issues of national interest, legacies and visionary leadership, it has become imperative, instructive, equitable that a competent, pragmatic and effective leader be supported and elected the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly,” the Natives noted.