From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Igbo people in Kogi state have called on the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate not to panic over any allegation levelled against him by the federal government saying they were solidly behind him.

The Federal government through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had accused Obi and Ahmed Datti , his running mate Washington, USA, of plotting a violent change of government in Nigeria by not accepting the outcome of the February 25 presidential poll.

But speaking with our Correspondent, the president- general of Igbo people in Kogi central, Chief Joe Anikwe said the allegation by the minister was a mere ploy to discourage Obi to ‘retrieve his stolen mandate ‘

The Igbo leader said everyone in the country knows that Peter Obi is an apostle of peace and unity which he said reflected in all his campaigns through out the federation and now wonder while he should be tagged with treasonable offence simply because he insisted in getting justice at the tribunal.

The Igbo leader said Peter Obi represents the hope and paradigm shift Nigerians were yearning for and urged him not to be perturbed or discouraged as all Igbo people in Kogi state and indeed all patriotic Nigerians who desired real positive change are praying for him.

Chief Anikwe also frowned at the frequent harassments and killings of Igbo people in parts of the country especially in Lagos state and said as Nigerians who are law abiding they are free to reside anywhere in the country without molestation or harassment.

He specifically called on Governor Sanwo Olu of Lagos state not to encourage anything that will cause crisis between the Yoruba and the Igbo traders saying Igbo people have contributed enormously to the socio- economic and physical development of Lagos state.