From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Minister of Transportation, Saidu Ahmed Alkali, has assured Kaduna State government of his ministry’s support to embark on provision of metropolitan rail mass transit scheme for the citizens to alleviate transportation challenges occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

Alkali made the disclosure when an eight-man Kaduna State Government delegation paid him courtesy visit at the ministry in Abuja.

He told the delegation that the ingenuity of the Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, to place premium on viable means of transportation should be commended and given the necessary support it deserves.

The Minister also assured of the ministry’s support and his interest to partake at every level of discussion that will enable the scheme commence.

Moh’d Ahmed Yidikawu, S A Media to Minister in a statement he issued in Abuja noted that Alkali also described the initiative as timely.

Earlier, leader of the delegation and Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Muhammed Sani Bello, stated that the reason for the visit was to solicit the Minister’s support for the project.

He stated that; “the train mass transit initiative has the propensity to better the lot of the people and the state’s revenue base as a viable transport sector as the bedrock of development.”

According to him; “the request for federal government’s support for a collaborative effort on this initiative will actualize the state governor’s desire to connect various parts of Kaduna metropolis and environs with network of rail services that are much cheaper and convenient.”

Similarly, Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, informed the Minister that Kaduna and Plateau state governments have approached the management of NRC and indicated interest to commence the programme as a way of cushioning the effects of subsidy following the high rise in transportation cost.