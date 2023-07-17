From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

As Bitcoin continues to gain popularity in Nigeria as a lucrative investment opportunity, trading and converting the cryptocurrency often proves to be a complex and time-consuming process. However, MonicaNG has emerged as the solution, aiming to revolutionize the Bitcoin community in Nigeria through its safe, efficient, and user-friendly platform for converting Bitcoin to Naira.

The platform, revealed in a press statement signed by the Public Relation officer Mr. Davies, that it aim to provide Nigerians with a fast and secure Bitcoin to Naira conversion service, eliminating the need for manual transactions. With an automated system, Monica.ng has simplified the trading process, making it easier and safer for users.

“We are thrilled to empower Nigeria’s Bitcoin community through Monica.ng. Our platform simplifies Bitcoin trading and conversion, providing users with a safe and user-friendly experience. By fostering a strong community and rewarding users, we aim to revolutionize Bitcoin trading in Nigeria and make it accessible to all”.

A standout feature of MonicaNG is the unique Bitcoin wallet generated for each user. To convert Bitcoin to Naira, users simply send their Bitcoin to their unique wallet address. Within just three block confirmations, the system automatically credits the user’s MonicaNG wallet with the equivalent Naira amount. This seamless and efficient conversion process eliminates lengthy wait times and complex procedures, granting users immediate access to their funds.

The organisation further revealed that It aim to also foster a vibrant community of traders through its referral program and leaderboard features. “With each transaction made by their referred contacts, users earn Naira. Furthermore, users accumulate points for every transaction made, allowing them to climb the leaderboard. Each month, the top three ranked users receive cash prizes, adding extra incentives for active participation”, the company stated in the release.

The company stressed on empowering Nigerians to fully harness the potential of Bitcoin by offering an accessible, fast, and secure avenue for Bitcoin conversion and making cryptocurrency trading an effortless endeavor.