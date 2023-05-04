From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Transition committees, set up by the outgoing and incoming administrations in Benue State, are currently at war with each other over submission of handover reports.

In a statement by a team constituted by the Benue governor-elect, the group had accused the state transition committee put in place by Governor Samuel Ortom of delaying the presentation of handover notes to it.

It had demanded, among others, immediate submission of, “comprehensive handover notes covering the from 2015 to 2023 for all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), including the debt profile and the state of finances of the state.

The incoming transition committee, led by its Chairman and Secretary, Mike Iordye, and Dan Ashiekaa, respectively also demanded among other things, “updated employee list for state and local governments and payroll for November 2022, comprehensive list of internally displaced persons and their respective camps, pension payroll for February 2020 for the state pensioners.

But in a reply, the outgoing transition committee, led by Anthony Ijohor, secretary to the state government, said Benue government does not have a parallel government.

Ijohor said the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not provide for a parallel government in any state.

“Ortom remains the state governor till May 29, 2023, and he is expected to handover to the governor-elect and not a transition committee. The demand made by the team of the governor-elect is, therefore, unconstitutional and an aberration.

“The Benue State transition committee already held its inaugural meeting where it was agreed that government MDAs will subsequently brief the committee. We expect the team of the incoming governor to cooperate with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition of power, instead of going to the press to raise unfounded alarms.”