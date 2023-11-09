From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A suspected scavenger was killed on Wednesday, when a staircase collapsed on him at an abandoned a storey building located at 38 Elechi Street, Mile 3 Diobu Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The abandoned building has been overtaken by weeds and has cracked walls.

In an interview with newsmen, Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu Oroworukwo Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, Mr. Godstime Ihunwo, said he received information at about 6:15pm on the fateful day that some hoodlums went inside the abandoned building to smoke hard drugs.

Mr. Ihunwo, who is also a member of Diobu Vigilance Service disclosed that, based on previous complaints from residents of the area on the use of the abandoned building as smoking joint by hoodlums, he mobilized his men to the scene and on getting to the area the hoodlums had left.

The CSO of Nkpolu Oroworukwo stated that while conducting search for the hoodlums in the abandoned building, they saw a corpse of a male and on close examination it was observed that the staircase of the storey building collapsed on the man whose identity could not be ascertained.

Ihunwo revealed that they raised alarm that drew the attention of residents of the area who came to the scene and they informed the Nkpolu Divisional Police Headquarters Mile 3 Diobu, about the incident.

He narrated: “At about 6:15pm, I received information that some boys went into an abandoned one storey building at No. 38 Elechi Street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, where hoodlums usually go and smoke hard drugs.

“So, based on previous complaints by residents of the street, on activities of hoodlums using the abandoned one storey building as a smoking joint, I mobilized my men to the scene.

“On getting there, the hoodlums had fled. While we were conducting search for the hoodlums, we saw a lifeless body, who identity is yet to be known. On close examination, it was discovered that the deceased was a male. We also observed that the staircase of the abandoned one storey building collapsed on the deceased. We raised the alarm, which attention of residents of the area who came to the scene immediately. We quickly informed the Nkpolu Police Divisional headquarters.”

Meanwhile, Police in charge of the area had visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment. But, the State Police Command has not reacted to the incident.

The corpse was later evacuated and deposited in the morgue.