Raphael Ede, Enugu

Tragedy struck in Umundu community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State when an eight-year-old boy, Chikamso Nnamani, got roasted by fire.

The police have confirmed the incident, describing it as an unfortunate disaster that has brought sorrow to the family of the deceased.

In a statement, the state police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, said the incident occurred on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at about 8 pm when the inferno engulfed the house the boy lived in.

“It was gathered that the alleged incident occurred when the victim, little Chikamso Nnamani, about 8 years old went to fill their lantern with kerosene while the light was fading; but unfortunately, the light went wild and spread to the properties in the room.

“It was further gathered that as the occupants (of the house) were scampering for safety, the said Chikamso ran towards another direction where he was allegedly consumed by the inferno.

“A full-scale investigation has commenced into the incident,” he said.