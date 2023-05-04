From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Tragedy has enveloped the residents of Rimi-Kebbe quarters in Kano Metropolis after a teenage boy, Iro Kwarangwal, stabbed his biological mother to death following a minor domestic disagreement.

The tragedy which has been confirmed by the police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa occurred on Wednesday at about 5.30 pm

The deceased whose name was simply given as Jummai by her neighbour was stabbed severally with the knife and was rushed to a nearby medical centre in the area.

Jummai, who was described as a kind woman, was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical authorities at the centre.

According to witnesses, the suspect immediately took to his heels and fled from the scene of the crime after stabbing his mother.

He has not been noticed around the area even as Daily Sun gathered that neighbours are very angry over the incident which they described as strange.

The deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites while the police in the state have flagged off a manhunt for the young suspect.