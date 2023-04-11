From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

No fewer than 12 persons have met their sudden death in an auto crash that occured along Nkalagu axis of Abakaliki-Enugu expressway.

The tragic incident which occurred at about 11:am on Tuesday involved a shuttle buss and a truck.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Ebonyi command confirmed the incident to reporters in Abakaliki.

Sector Commander of the commission, Uche Chukwurah, who confirmed the auto crash said “the accident involved a shuttle bus and a truck.

“14 passengers were involved. 12 died: 10 females and 2 males. The 2 injured are receiving treatment at AE-FUTHA”