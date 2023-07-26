From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A non-governmental organization that is into the rescue and resettlement of trafficked victims, Emmanuel World Children Foundation (EWCF) on Wednesday raised alarm that over 15,000 Nigerians had been trapped in Senegal, a francophone West African country.

The foundation further said that similar number of trafficked Nigerians, mostly girls, were also trapped in other West African countries of Mali and Gambia.

Executive Director of the foundation, Mr. Emmanuel Adaramola, revealed this in Asaba , Delta State, during the launch and inauguration of support network for survivors of human trafficking.

Adaramola said his organisation was in collaboration with a foreign partner, Free The Slave with head office in the United States of America and regional office in Ghana, to rescue trafficked victims and return them to their countries of origin including Nigeria.

He said 58 adult female Nigerians and three babies were recently rescued and returned to the country, noting that the victims were deceived by a coordinated trafficking syndicate who lured them with promise of juicy jobs in the francophone nation.

Adaramola said Edo State topped the list with the highest number of rescued victims, and listed other states to include Delta, Lagos, Ebonyi, Taraba, Anambra, Kaduna among four others.

According to him, the victims ended up in exploitative labour in the strange land.

Adaramola disclosed that the trafficking syndicate was now invading rural communities to lure those that are more vulnerable into the trafficking web.

He said their target has shifted from ladies to children between the ages of nine and 14.

“They are now going for primary and secondary school children between the ages of nine and 14. They promise the victims with jobs in supermarkets where they would be earning up to N120,000.00 monthly.

“But when they get to Senegal, the story will change, they are used for exploitative labour in sex, mining, quarry and what have you,” he said.

Adaramola called for a collaborative approach from all stakeholders to end the scourge of trafficking in Nigeria.