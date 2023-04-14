• Seeks NPA approval for take off

By Steve Agbota

As part of the efforts to avoid traffic jam along Lekki-Epe axis, technology-driven transportation solution provider; Truck Transit Park Limited (TTP) has expressed its readiness to deploy the electronic call-up system popularly known as ‘Eto’ to the newly commissioned $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos.

The management of TTP is ready to deploy the technology at the Port as soon as it gets notifications from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to take off.

The Eto app will be implemented to curb the activities of truckers who had expressed readiness to flood Lekki Port aftermath the arrival of the container ship, GSL Alice to the port recently to offload some cargoes for a firm in the Free Trade Zone.

Speaking with Daily Sun, the Managing Director of Trucks Transit Parks Limited, Mr Jama Onwubuariri, said that the deployment of Eto technology to Lekki Port would ease traffic concerns around the area and also promote efficiency in the movement of cargoes in and out of the port.

According to him, the successes recorded at Apapa port with the Eto call-up system would now be replicated at Lekki Port, adding that about 1.3 million port bound and non-port trucks have so far been processed via the Eto call-up system.

He added that the concerns over traffic gridlock that residents and businesses around the Lekki axis are currently expressing would be addressed.

“The electronic call-up system has successfully managed truck traffic in the Apapa and Tin-Can ports, and we are ready to deploy it at the Lekki Epe port. Our technology, Eto has proven to be effective in easing traffic and promoting efficiency in the movement of cargo in and out of the ports. We are confident that similar success can be replicated in the Lekki Epe axis should the call-up system be introduced.

“Given that our agreement covers all ports in Lagos State, we’re deeply engaging with the NPA, Lagos State Government (LASG), and other relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate planning and arrangements. Our team is set to deploy the technology immediately as soon as NPA notifies us of its readiness.

“We are confident that when the electronic call-up system is implemented in the Lekki-Epe axis, the concerns over traffic that residents and businesses are currently expressing will be eradicated to the barest minimum,” he said.