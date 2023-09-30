From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Commander Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army(TRADOC NA ), Major General Kevin Aligbe, has commissioned the newly remodelled Army Children School in Minna Military Cantonment. The project which is among the numerous projects embarked by the commander upon his assumption of duty, is aimed at providing condusive learning environment for children within and outside the Cantonment.

In his address at the commissioning ceremony, Gen Aligbe, said the remodelling of the school is to provide a conducive learning environment for pupils and staff of the school geared towards development of training as contained in one of the tripods of the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja which is hinged on troops welfare and motivation. He thanked the Chief of Army Staff for providing the resources to embark the projects.

He said that of the over 3,800 students/pupils schooling in Minna Military Cantonment, 75 percent of them come from the neighboring communities.

General Aligbe while noting that education remains key to national development, charged pupils and staff of the school to make good use of facilities and materials provided to improve thier knowledge.

He said “the importance of education cannot be over-emphasized as it helps to reduce poverty and illiteracy in the society. Therefore , the children who will pass through this school deserved the best as we prepare them for leadership positions tomorrow.

“If we allow these children to graduate from a dilapitated environment such as it was , it could have affected the psyche of the children.

He used the occasion to launch the TRADOC NA Educational Support Programme for the nursery, primary and secondary schools in the Cantonment by providing school materials for the entire 2023/24 session. Donations of educational materials were made to the NAOWA ChildrenSchool, Army Children School, Command Children School and Government Army Day Secondry school all in Minna Military Cantonment . Items donated included exercise books, pencils, rulers, biros among others.

Gen Aligbe also introduced Spelling Bee and scrabble competitions to encourage academic activities in the schools.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Headmaster of Army Children School Minna Military Cantonment, Mr Bawa Usman, who commended the Commander for coming to the aid of the school, said the efforts would go a long way to rejuvenate teachers efforts towards academic excellence.