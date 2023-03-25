From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor-elect Barr Caleb Mutfwang has promised traditional rulers in the state that his administration will not remove or downgrade any traditional ruler from their position.

Mutfwang made the statement during a visit from the Mangu Local Government Traditional Council, led by Mishkaham Mwaghavul, His Royal Highness, Da John Putmang Hirse, to the Jonah Jang Lodge at the Old Government House Rayfield Jos, Plateau State.

Mutfwang reassured the traditional rulers that he is committed to improving the traditional institution in the state to promote peace, unity, and co-existence among citizens. He acknowledged that during the election campaign, his opponents used the traditional institution as a tool to tarnish his image by alleging that he would dethrone or downgrade traditional rulers. However, he stated that he has no intention of doing so and that he aims to improve the traditional institution.

“The traditional institution was one of the institutions used during the campaign to blackmail me, that when I become Governor I will downgrade some chiefs, and bastardize the institution. But let me restate this in the presence of my father (Mishkaham Mwaghavul), that I have no thought other than how to improve the traditional institution,” Mutfwang said.

Da John Putmang Hirse, who delivered the goodwill message of the traditional council, thanked the people of Plateau for electing Mutfwang as their governor. He noted that the only way for Mutfwang to fulfill the social contract with the people is by working hard to improve their lives through the provision of the desired dividends of democracy.