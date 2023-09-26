By Brown Chimezie

Traditional rulers of Aninri have passed a vote of confidence in the Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, Bennett Ajah, for his leadership capacity.

During a visit to the chairman, the rulers extolled his leadership style as the best they have seen in a long time.

They commended him for rescuing Aninri from criminals and bandits that previously ravaged the area. They noted that the setting up of a military base in Oduma to combat robbery, kidnappings and other forms of criminalities has made it possible for them to sleep with both eyes closed.

Secretary to Ndi Igwe of Aninri, Igwe E. I. Onuoha, assured the council boss their doors were open for him as they interceded for God’s divine wisdom and knowledge of him.

A member representing Aninri at the state Assembly, Magnus Nnaemeka Edeh, applauded the bold and audacious unison displayed by the traditional rulers.

He pledged to work with the council chairman and Governor Ndubuise, Mbah, to clamp down on insecurities and move Aninri to enviable heights.