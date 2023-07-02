From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Traders in Abia have lauded the efforts made so far by Governor Alex Otti to right the wrongs of the past Government and sanitise markets in the state.

The coordinator of Men of Goodwill/Labour Party in Ngwa Road Market, Ndubuisi Ejiagba Nendes made the commendation during a reception organised by traders in Aba for the member representing Aba Central State Constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Ucheonye Akachukwu.

Nendes noted with joy that immediately after Otti was inaugurated as governor, one of the first things he did was to stop the numerous illegal levies traders were forced to pay previously.

“Traders had before now, been forced to pay uncountable levies, but the governor stopped that immediately he was sworn into the relief of the traders”.

He equally commended Otti for appointing real traders to head the various market unions unlike in the immediate past when people who are not traders but have an affinity with those in power, were imposed on the traders.

“We have had cases in the past when someone who was not a trader, but because he has an affinity with those in power, was imported and imposed on the traders, this caused problems and that is why we are happy with what the Governor in that regard.”

Nendes posited that Otti’s administration, though new, has remained the best thing to have happened to the traders in recent times.

The Men of Goodwill coordinator promised that traders would support the present administration in the state to enable it to turn the state around for good.

He congratulated Akachukwu on his election and inauguration and urged him to always carry the traders along in all he is doing.