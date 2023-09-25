From Adewale Sanyaolu

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, recently embarked on a series of activities in three States of the Federation to mitigate the impact of climate change and safeguard the environment, in commemoration of the World Clean Up Day.

The activities included the planting of 114 trees and collection of 4706 kilograms of waste in three States namely Edo, Lagos, and Kano, as well as awareness creation on the journey towards a circular economy, the sensitization of communities on the need to protect the environment and ultimately, leave behind a sustainable world for future generations.

Six secondary school participated in the activities which included; Obele Community High School, Surulere, Lagos; Gbaja Boys Senior High School, Lagos; Idia College, Benin City, Edo State; Emotan College, Benin City, Edo State; Mario Tijani Girls Science College Kano, Kano State; and Government Boys Technical College, Kano.

At Obele Senior Secondary School and Ideal Girls High School Surulere, Lagos, the Managing Director, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Dr. Samba Seye said, “The 2023 World Clean-up Day is a clarion call to action for Nigerians to make the planet safe.” He further stated that the objective of this initiative was “to meet some of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals by demonstrating TotalEnergies commitment to protecting the environment and promoting climate actions while provoking environmental consciousness among our communities and young persons.”

Putting the exercise in the context of the company’s transformation towards cleaner energies, the Managing Director said “We are constantly embracing initiatives that support biodiversity and environmental preservation. More than ever before, there is heightened need for environmental consciousness as the climate beckons for action from every individual. We are therefore intentional in creating necessary awareness and implementing actions that protect the environment.”

The Managing Director’s speech was read by representatives at the other locations of Edo and Kano States.

The call for action supported by the Deputy Director, Conservation and Ecology, Ministry of Environment, Lagos State, Mr. Olabode Adeola, who represented the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry.

He said, “We are harnessing the power of the people to clean up the earth. If we treat our environment well, it will treat us well. This change must begin with us.”

Over 50 permanent employees of the Company participated for the activities through the employee volunteers’ platform, ACTION!. Also, over 100 staff from the company’s service stations and over 330 students volunteered across the six locations/schools in the participating States.

Representatives of the Ministries of Education and Environment in the selected States, officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Kano State, staff of the Kano State Zoological Garden and Tourism, 10 volunteers from the Ogba Zoological Park and Garden in Benin City, Edo State, and two sanitation officers from Benin City, Edo State also participated in the activities.

The World Cleanup Day is an annual global social action programme aimed at combating the global solid waste problem. It is celebrated annually on the third Saturday in September and brings together pro-environment enthusiasts worldwide to clean up and care for their communities.