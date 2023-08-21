By Adewale Sanyaolu

TotalEnergies, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Caverton Marine, Sifax Group, African Circle, Bourbon Interoil Nigeria Limited and Lekki Free Port Terminal have been shortlisted in the corporate category of the Maritime and Offshore Award (The OMIS) 2023.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer of The OMIS, Femi Da-silva, organizers of the wards at the weekend added that Apapa Bulk Terminals, International Register of Shipping, ABS, ENL Consortium, Samsung Heavy Industries, APM Terminals, Plus Petroleum, DESMI, were other frontline organisations shortlisted for the awards

Da-silva stated that the organisations were nominated by leading stakeholders in the oil and gas, maritime and offshore industries and shortlisted by the Award Organising Committee after a rigorous vetting exercise that examined their credentials against set criteria.

Da-silva explained that the final shortlisted awardees would be honoured at The OMIS Gala slated for September 23, 2023 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel to coincide with the World Maritime Day (WMD), which is marked the same month.

According to him, the award ceremony would feature exciting side attractions including an exhibition and panel discussion along the theme of this year’s WMD.

In a related development, Da-silva said, Posthumous awards will be presented in memory of two late industry leaders; Otunba Kunle Folarin, a former Chairman of Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC) and former Chairman of the National Seafarers Welfare Board (NSWB), and Mrs. Margaret Orakwusi, former Chairman of Ship owners Forum and former Chief Executive Officer of Morbod Group.

The OMIS 2023 is sponsored by Prime Atlantic Safety Service, Hybrid Group, Global Wealth University and SafetyPlus.