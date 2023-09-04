From Uche Usim, Abuja

In line with its strategic effort to grow its fortunes, Mr Matthieu Bouyer has been appointed the Managing Director/Chief Executive of TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria and representative of TotalEnergies Company in Nigeria effective August 21, 2023.

A statement from the company states that Bouyer is a graduate of the engineering school Centrale Nantes in France, Bouyer joined Total in 2005 through the Exploration & Production Facilities Engineer program. He held various high-level positions in Operations, Field Development, Engineering, Project Management in Africa, Asia, France, and the Middle East.

In 2015, Matthieu worked at the headquarters of the Company as a Strategy Analyst on key long-term and transformational topics for the Company business.

He then moved to London in 2017 within the Investor Relations Entity where he supported the Executive Committee in building relations with shareholders and monitoring the performance of TotalEnergies in the financial market.

In October 2020, Matthieu became the Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Qatar and Country Chair in Qatar, a position during which he contributed to the fast and multi-energy development of TotalEnergies in the country (LNG, solar, oil …). He is now appointed Managing Director of the upstream business and TotalEnergies representative in Nigeria.