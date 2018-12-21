“We will intensify our operations on hideouts of armed robbers and cultists to carry out targeted raids on criminal hideouts and conduct stop-and-search operations.”

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Joseph Mukan, the recently redeployed Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, was quite confident when asked by newsmen on his mission to the state shortly after his resumption in Yenagoa.

There had been allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he was deployed for political reasons. But the police boss said his mission was simply to fight crime.

“We know the responsibilities of the police. The police’s job is like a call to duty; a policeman is expected to be a professional. The basic responsibility is the protection of life and property; that is the main mission I have in Bayelsa” Mukan said.

Indeed, Mukan, whose last post was head of the Special Fraud Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja, seemed to have demonstrated the claim that he was in Bayelsa to maintain law and order, especially with the swift investigation and arrest of suspected killers in the gruesome murder of 16-year-old Seiyefa Fred. The murder of Seiyefa was like a baptism of fire for Mukan, prompting him to deploy intelligence gathering to crack the case.