Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Total E & P Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) recently sponsored quiz, spelling and comprehension competition for over 1,000 primary five and six pupils as well as students at the junior secondary school level, in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The essence of the competition was to awaken and encourage the pupils and students’ interest in

the use of English, as one of the most important subjects needed to excel during the course of their

primary, secondary and tertiary education.

Deputy General Manager, Community Affairs and Development Division, TEPNG, Mr. Francois Lecocoq disclosed that the competition was in furtherance of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), NNPC/TEPNG joint ventures in their host communities in the state.

Lecocoq, who was represented at the event held at Western Ahoada County High School and St. Andrew’s Primary School, Ula Ahoada by the Capacity Development Manager, Mrs. Erika Ukey-Omodu, charged the students to use their spare time to read books that would improve their grasp of English language.

He said: “TEPNG’s sustained efforts at encouraging the development and growth of quality education in our host communities is meant to complement the state government’s effort towards

stimulating interest in books and reading among the youths of this state.

“In April, 2014, UNESCO conferred on Port Harcourt, the envi- able title of World Book Capital. This achievement was in recognition of the quality of the Rivers State government’s educational programmes to foster the promotion of books and to encourage reading. We must continue building upon this great feat as Port Harcourt was the second African city and first sub-Saharan city to be honoured”, Lecocoq stated.

He noted: “If you have a good understanding of an international language such as English, it is

easier to understand other international languages. Besides, you are seen as more handsome or beautiful, whenever you demonstrate a good command of spoken or written aspects of a language such as English.

“We hope that when we return this time next year, we will meet pupils, who have greatly improved in their command of English Language. We will also use this competition to identify intelligent and promising students for follow-up in regional and national competitions.

Results of the competition in the primary category showed that, State School I, Opata, emerged winner while State School Ihuogbogo and UBE Ahoada emerged second and third positions respectively.

In the secondary category, Comprehensive Secondary School, Odiemuenyi clinched the first position. The second and third positions were grabbed by Government Secondary School (GSS), Ogbo, and Government Girls’ Secondary School, Ahoada, respectively.