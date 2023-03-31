From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Tor Tiv, Orcivirigh Professor James Ayatse, has assured the Benue State Governor-elect, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, of unwavering support of Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers to enable him fulfil his desire for a prosperous Benue.

The Tor Tiv stated this when the governor elect, Alia, paid him a visit in his Palace in Gboko Local Government Area, to present him the Certificate of return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Orcivirigh Ayatse expressed happiness with Fr Alia whom he described as a very determined son who is conversant with the culture of his people and recognized that the traditional institution is the strategic position to add value to his administration when he finally assume office.

The Tor Tiv, who is also Chairman Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers, stressed that Fr Alia’s strong belief in God has tallied with his mission to return the people to God adding that God has already equipped the him with empowerment to unite the people to pave way for peace and transformation of the state.

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant to Tor Tiv on Media and ICT, Mr. Freddie Adamgbe, the Tor Tiv also called on all elected leaders in the state to give the Governor elect the needed support to succeed.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. Alia informed the Tor Tiv that during his consultation to become Governor, the Tor Tiv blessed him and he has succeeded in winning the race and has deemed it necessary to return and present the Certificate of Return he received from INEC in order to attract more royal blessings before his swearing into office.

Alia stated that the enthronement of the Tor Tiv as a committed and God fearing Monarch witnessed tremendous shift from old ways to a new dawn in which he hope to key into to add vigour for a greater transformation agenda of God for Benue State.