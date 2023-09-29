By Kareem Islamiyat

Gospel music stars including Tope Alabi, Seyi Solagbade, Sola Allyson, Harjovy, Ajidara and Bidemi Olaoba have been penciled to headline the 7th edition of Luli Concert, which holds on Friday October 6, 2023 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos from 7pm.

Organised by El-Berachah Worship Ministry for Celestial Church of Christ, the gospel concert seeks to create a medium to promote God’s word, worship and intercede via praises for the nation.

Other gospel artistes billed to minister at the event are Engo, Apostle Debo Ojubuyi, Indo, HOD Solafunmi, Apekeola, and ID Blessed.

Speaking, the chairman of Luli Concert 2023, Mr. Gbenga Alabetutu, noted that the vision for Luli Concert is anchored on promoting worship amongst Christians. He pointed out that the theme for the concert ‘Perfect and Fearful in Praise’ is a testimony on applying the instrumentality of praise as a weapon for victory.

“Despite the ups and downs in Nigeria, we have more than enough to be thankful for. It is, therefore, important that we raise the volume of our praise, prayer and worship,” he said.

Dr. Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo, convener of Luli Concert, confirmed that a series of community outreach projects were outlined as part of the activities billed for this year’s concert.

In his words: “It is the duty of everyone to be a part of building the country by contributing positively to the growth and development of the country. To that end, we will be organizing a series of medical outreach programmes to cater to the primary healthcare needs of underserved communities in southwest Nigeria. We will also host a music masterclass to train young gospel musicians on building their craft. A health fitness walk is also being organised to sensitize the young and old on the importance of physical and mental fitness.”