From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested four top officials of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), over an alleged N2 billion Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) fraud in the agency.

Sources said the suspects include Bilkisu Adamu Sani, Director, Finance and Accounts; Hart Benson Fimienye, Deputy General Manager, Treasury; Obene Jenbarimiema Turniel, Deputy General Manager (Management Accounts) and Nathaniel Terna Kaainjo, General Manager (Accounts and Stores).

Nathaniel, it was learnt, was taken into EFCC’s custody, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, while the others were arrested yesterday and were grilled by a team of operatives at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters, Abuja.

The NCCA officials allegedly paid themselves and others, Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) in excess of N2 billion.