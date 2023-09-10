From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Top officers from the Nigerian Army have gathered in Abuja for the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Combined Second and Third Quarters Conference 2023. The conference with will hold at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja from Monday 11 to Friday September, 15, is being attended by Principal Staff Officers(PSOs), of the Army Headquarters, General Officers Commanding(GOCs), Corps, Formations, Operations Commanders, Commandants of Nigerian Army Schools, and Tri-service Institutions, as well as select army officers holding key appointments.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known said that the Conference would afford participants the opportunity to evaluate the conduct of ongoing Nigerian Army (NA) operations, training and other activities in pursuit of its constitutional mandate.

Nwachukwu in a statement, also said that the Conference would enable the Nigerian Army to make projections for the fourth quarter, as well as comprehensively review ongoing counter-terrorism counter-insurgency operations in the North East and North West and other Nigerian Army operational engagements across the country.

He said participants would be privileged to gain insight into the Command Philosophy of the COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja on his agenda for the Service

According to him, the participants would equally be sensitized on the critical drivers of the COAS’ Command Philosophy for effective implementation.

According to him, “The conference would as well, feature presentation of briefs on training, operations, administration, logistics and other Nigerian Army activities, as captured in its 2023 Forecast of Events.

“During the conference, far-reaching decisions that would give impetus to the objectives of the service will be taken into consideration”.

