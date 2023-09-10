Commends PETC’s judgment, NNPCL under Kyari

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and National Chairman of Tinubu Support Network (TSN) Engr. Kailani Muhammad said he is in support of the rejection of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai as a Minister in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

The Director-General of Amalgamated APC Support Groups also called on Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani to nominate him as a credible slot for the State in place of rejected El-Rufai.

He said before coming on board of El-Rufai as Kaduna State government in 2015, he and other party faithful worked for the success of that election with a lot of failed promises by El-Rufai throughout his two-term reign.

“We are happy that El-Rufai has gone. He made promises he could not keep. He demolished people’s sources of livelihood and sacked many. He collected N150 billion loan on insecurity alone”, he alleged.

He said President Tinubu has done well so far doing what his predecessor could not do such as the subsidy removal quickly adding that Nigeria will be a haven under Tinubu just as he urged all and sundry to give him maximum support to reposition the country.

“So, I’m calling on our new Governor, Uba Sani to consider nominating me as a minister in place of El-Rufai so Kaduna State can be well represented in Tinubu’s cabinet.

He said Nigerians are passing through very difficult times as a result of the subsidy removal calling on President Tinubu to speed up the palliatives and other measures that will cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

On the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement, he said, “it is a win for democracy. The judges have set a good record by throwing out issues of irregularities raised by the petitioners”

On the NNPCL, he said the measures put in place under Mele Kyari’s watch are quite commendable and called on those who know nothing about the NNPCL to stay out and allow him. concentrate on his mandate.

“NNPCL performance service delivery under Mele Kyari leadership demonstrates great strides taken within petroleum industry development contributing significantly towards national security improvements protecting territorial integrity against ungoverned areas like Niger Delta where vessels would bring about threats causing social crises through destructions carried out there.”