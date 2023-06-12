From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Tantita Security Service Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) belonging to former Niger Delta militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo was among awardees at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) 2023 awards, which is powered by the African Child Foundation.

Tompolo’s Tantita bagged the “most outstanding oil and gas security company of the year” award for its record breaking achievements in curbing oil theft and pipelines vandalism in the Niger Delta.

Tantita, Kalm Marine and Petroleum Services Limited and Moni Pulo Limited, among others were recognized at the FUPRE 2023 awards after rigorous screening process by the African Child Foundation.

The ceremony, which held at the university campus in Uvwie council area of Delta State last Thursday, also saw the presentation of scholarship awards to six students of the university.

Speaking at event, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission’s chief, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, who was also an awardee, promised to assist the university in sustaining its world-class standard.

“We will do everything so that the standard for which the university is known will be sustained. You will continue to enjoy our support,” Komolafe assured.

Expressing delight on receiving the award, the NUPRC chief said it will spur him “to serve the nation better”.

He further assured that the commission will be granting opportunities for further “sharpening” and “development” of students’ “capabilities.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Vice Chancellor of FUPRE, Prof. Rim-Rukeh Akpofure, urged stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to take on projects within the school that will be known by the name of their organizations

Responding shortly after being presented the award, Managing Director of Tantita, Engr. Chief Kestin Ebimorbowei Pondi, said the recognition would not have been possible without a committed workforce.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without our team who traverse the creeks of the Niger Delta to ensure the job of securing our pipelines is done.

“Tantita remains your one stop centre for pipelines and all other security services in Nigeria, our fatherland,” Pondi stated.

He was accompanied by Tantita’s Executive Director, Technical and Operations and some chiefs from the Gbaramatu Traditional Council.

Also, the Chairman of Moni Pulo Limited, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, said it was gratifying that the firm’s work is being noticed as an “innovative player” in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Mrs. Lulu-Briggs, represented by Chief Clifford Daerego, further disclosed that the company was of the first indigenous companies to comply with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in April.

The event had scores of students in attendance and was spiced up with comedy from Mc Douglas and Emmarolo.