From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Riverine community of Okenrenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State was a beehive of activities over the weekend as the media Consultant to High Chief Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, Dr Paul Bebenimibo, laid his father, late Pa.(Apostle) Asia Bebenimibo, to rest in a grand style.

The remains of late Apostle Asia Bebenimibo, left Vennell hospital morgue in a motorcade to miller waterside NPA, Warri from where they embarked on a 1 hour 45 minutes boat ride to his home town, Bibopere Zion, Okerenkoko Community for the burial ceremony

Chanting Ijoh songs, members of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church of God, Bibooere Zion, Okenrenkoko, family members, children and friends danced and paid glowing tributes to the life and times of Pa. Bebenimibo who died at 91.

The funeral service/interment was conducted by Snr. Boanerge Amb. Peter Ebiarede German.

In his remarks, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, a lecturer at the Delta State University, Abraka and media Consultant to Tompolo, paid tribute to his late father.

He said, “in the first place, I wish to thank God Almighty and His beloved Son, Jesus Christ for the life lived by my father.

“My father was a peaceful and humble person. He made friendship across board; older and younger persons, men and women, boys and girls and across tribes. He was industrious as he ventured into many trades.

“He was a generous man. He was blessed with wisdom and a high retentive memory. He easily recall discussions and engagements with people after several years.

“He always advice his children and others that are closed to him to be peaceful and run away from evildoers, I will certainly miss his advise and cordiality. It is my belief that we shall see him on the day of resurrection.”

Dr. Paul Bebenimibo joined other of his siblings to give their father a befitting burial rite which started Friday afternoon as customary of the people with another ceremony held at night.

In a chat with newsmen, Chief Austin Enekorogha, a relative of Pa. Bebenimibo, urged his children to be more united as well as emulate the truthful character their father stood for while on earth.

Present at the colourful event was the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro (Esq.), lecturers from the Mass Communication Department of the Delta State University, Delsu, Abraka.

Also at the event were commissioners and board members from the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Warri Correspondents’ Chapel, Members of the God’s Kingdom Society, GKS, some members of the Gbaramatu Traditional Council ably led by High Chief P.T. Heavens.