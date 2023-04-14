From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Ahead of the supplementary elections scheduled to hold in 24 states across the country, tomorrow, the Commandant General (CG) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has deployed heavily-armed officers to forestall any breach of peace.

According to him, due to the peculiarity of the supplementary elections, it is expedient that measures be put in place in all the 2,660 polling units, 185 local government areas in the country to guarantee its success amidst concerns for conclusive elections.

The personnel must wear the toga of patriotism and work in collaboration with other security agencies in ensuring effective management of the elections.

“A peaceful atmosphere and a secure environment devoid of tension, acrimony or any electoral malpractices is sacrosanct to the success of the elections.

“Ensure that you remain neutral, apolitical, and unbiased and on no account must you be seen working for any politician or party, but only for national Interest,” CG said.

He directed all the state commandants in the affected areas to identify black spots, volatile points or polling units and deploy personnel and equipment effectively to prevent any unfortunate occurrence.

The CG warned that any personnel caught in any electoral fraud or activities inimical to the image of the corps should consider himself or herself dismissed as the corps will not condone or harbour any criminal elements within its fold.

He charged all eligible voters to go out en masse to vote for the candidates of their choice in a lawful and orderly manner or have themselves to blame, warning that officers and men have been mandated to deal decisively with anyone attempting to disrupt or scuttle the election process.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer of the corps, Commandant Olusola Odumosu said that the CG

advised political actors to display good spirit of sportsmanship before, during and after the election, stating that, election is not a do or die affair and no political office is worth the blood of any Nigerian.