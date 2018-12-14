Demola Balogun

If ever there was a time to have a memorable groovy experience in an exquisite environment, the just concluded Beer Carnival held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos aptly raised the bar for connoisseurs and brew masters ahead of the festive season.

Organised with support and partnership by Nigeria’s leading breweries and beverage companies such as Nigeria Breweries, Guinness Nigeria, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Distell of South Africa, the event held from November 23 to 25, 2018, provided an opportunity for old friends and family members to gather and share brighter moment over chilled lager beer.

However, this year’s carnival was significant for wild tasting and lavish drinking by many hop-happy lovers, some of whom won various cash rewards for their alcohol cravings at the special raffle draws sponsored by Guinness Nigeria.

The groovy beer themed music carnival equally threw up lots of opportunities for people to try something new, crispy and fruity like cocktail mix of beer, stout, cider, coke, bourbon spirit and cream liquor.

The celebration of drinkmanship also showcased the art of bartending and creating unique cocktail drinks and perfect infusions, that provided continuing education in the field of hospitality by many of the brewery personnel, sommeliers and connoisseurs including Nnamdi Nnake (Guinness), Steve Eyanimo (Distell) and Joseph Okonkwo (Ekulo Group).

With music, comedy and acrobatic display lined up at the carnival and conducted by Temmie Tsoule, the event indeed offered a glimpse of what Eko Hotels had in stock for pre-season marketing strategy and entertainment galore ahead of Christmas and New Year festive periods.