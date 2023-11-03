From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has described as ridiculous that presidential yacht included in the supplementary budget is for President Bola Tinubu’s comfort.

He stated this while fielding questions from State House Correspondents at the venue of the three-day retreat for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries and top government functionaries at the State House Conference Center, Abuja.

Bagudu recalled that during the campaigns, President Tinubu repeatedly emphasised the urgency to tackle security hence its not a surprise that 30% of the supplementary budget is for the defense sector.

The minister said president has also earmarked 30% of the supplementary budget on palliatives in fulfillment of his campaign promise to support the vulnerable populace.

He said: “Yesterday (Thursday), in my comment, I said three things in the panel discussion, first President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the campaigns, have repeatedly emphasise the urgency to tackle security. And is not surprising that 30% of the supplementary budget is for the defense sector.

“Equally, he has spoken about the need to support vulnerable populace and keep promises equally 30% of the supplementary budget is also on the on palliatives. N400 billion cash transfers and N200 billion cash awards.

“Equally infrastructure, about 25% of the supplementary budget is for infrastructure. So there you have it, about 85% is in these three areas.

“The mischaracterization or controversy that followed from the way Navy described the ship has unfortunately generated a controversy but if a budget of N2.2 trillion 95% of it is okey, I think President Tinubu should be given credit for it.

“More so, President Tinubu has always told us his team that he is happy with all he has achieved in life, personal comfort does not matter to him. Before he was elected president, he stays in a three bedroom apartment in Abuja.

He lives a modest, humble life.

“So to suggest that something was put in the budget for his comfort is ridiculous.”