…Takes corporate governance studies to educational institutions

By Henry Uche

President Bola Ahmed Tinuba has been advised to pay adequate attention to the needs, challenges and yearnings of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) if he must pull Nigerians out of the woods.

The president of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, ICSAN, Mr. Taiwo Gbenga Owokalade gave this charge in Lagos recently.

While addressing newsmen on his stewardship, ICSAN’s president applauded some of the president Tinubu’s steps taken in the last three weeks to resuscitate the economy, however he warned that any government that do not work hand in glove with the OPS would never record any meaningful progress.

“We commend president Tinubu’s economic decisions some of the Bills he signed like the removal of fuel subsidy, Students’ Loan Scheme and others, however as he quickly removed subsidy, he must quickly get palliatives in place to cushion its impact on Nigerians”

Owokalade who has almost rounded off his two -year tenure posited that Nigerians are eager to see Tinubu’s economic template and policy direction as well as rapid but sustainable positive impact on the economy even as he returns from Paris on Global Financing Pack Summit.

“We need constitutional reform. So many provisions in the exclusive list should be unbundled and transferred to Concurrent list, so that statement governments can explore their capacities and govern their citizens well.

“tate governors do not need to be running to Abuja all the time for help. The economy need to be resuscitated, sadly the likes of Dunlop company, Michelin company and others left this country because of suffocating business environment, it’s not a good testament for us, we need to attract investors not to send them to other countries because of unfriendly economic policies”

More so, as a way of engendering corporate governance practice, he told newsmen that the Institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Benin, Edo state and National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) to offer first degree holders opportunity to study Corporate Governance for Masters Program.

To him, Corporate Governance studies is essential for anyone aspiring to be in leadership and administrative positions both at national, state and local level of governance either in the public or private sector, hence the need to prepare future leaders of the country.

“We’re doing this collaboration with these educational institutions deliberately and conscientiously to infuse the requisite knowledge of sound corporate governance practices into the present leaders across board and upcoming leaders. Very soon, we shall get other educational institutions on board and it shall come to pass that students would begin to take up Corporate Governance as first degree course of study” he noted.