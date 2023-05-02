The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has unveiled the nominees’ list for the inaugural edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards(TNBA) and has called on members of the public to vote for their preferred nominees in the various award categories.

The unveiling of the nominees and call for votes were contained in a statement released on Monday by the TNBA Steering Committee, headed by Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, President of the Silverbird Group. These are sequel to the completion of a rigorous shortlisting process by the TNBA Judges’ Panel, headed by Mr Emeka Mba, former director general of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The Steering Committee urged members of the public to vote for their beloved broadcast professionals and platforms shortlisted for awards in 20 categories across radio and television broadcasting. It equally disclosed that each voter is allowed a total of 100 votes, which they have they are free to deploy as preferred when voting for nominees across categories.

Voting, according to the committee, will be held from 1-10 May, ahead of the awards ceremony billed to hold on May 17, 2023.

The statement quoted the Steering Committee Chairman, Murray-Bruce, as assuring the public that the voting process will be credible, stressing that BON is committed to recognising and promoting excellence in the Nigerian broadcasting industry.

He disclosed that three special non-voting award categories, namely Contribution to Broadcasting, Lifetime Achievement in Broadcasting Award, and Posthumous Award, have been created to honour iconic broadcast professionals for their contributions to the development of the Nigerian broadcasting industry.

To vote, members of the public are to visit tnbawards.ng, sign in with either email, Facebook or Google account, proceed to “select category”, enter the number of votes and click vote.