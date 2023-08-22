The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TMT Travels and Tours, Mr Rex Soja, has been awarded a certificate of excellence by an international organisation.

The award was given to the TMT Travels and Tours Boss by Jamie Pajoel International Canada after the successful completion of the JPI annual in lifelong leadership education conference 2023 held in Kigali, the capital of Rawada on Tuesday.

The elated Boss of TMT Travels and Tours said that the award will spur him further to continue to ensure that do better not only in his business but also serve humanity better.

“This award of excellence in lifelong leadership in education certificate awarded to me in Kigali, the capital of Rawada after the conference will spur me further in doing more for humanity.”