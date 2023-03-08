By Rasaq Oboirien

Victor Osimhen has tipped his Napoli strike partner, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to win the Ballon d’Or.

Osimhen and the Georgian have an almost telepathic relationship on the pitch for the Serie A leader and have been prolific in front of goal all season.

Osimhen, who on Monday was voted the best foreign athlete for 2022, is very pleased with Kvaratskhelia.

Responding to questions about Kvaratskhelia during Monday’s event in Rome.

“Everyone loves him in the locker room. For what he does on the field, but also for what he does off the field. I believe he can win the Ballon d’Or in the years to come, and I hope he will bring great success to Napoli.”

The Nigerian who scored 19 goals in 20 Serie A games, said his goal is to become an icon of Naples.

“When you arrive in Naples as a footballer, you only love the sport even more. People dedicate their lives to football, so it is my mission to do well for these people.

“They make me very happy and I want to give them something unforgettable. We all have the opportunity to become icons of the city.”