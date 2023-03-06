From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Chief Jide Awe, the Special Adviser (SA) Political to Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed fulfilment in the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

According to the former two-time chairman of the APC in the state, “Tinubu’s time has come as the president. Tinubu’s victory in the election is the will of God that beats all political and religious permutations. His victory is long envisaged before now.”

Awe made the remarks while reacting to the outcome of the presidential election.

Speaking with newsmen in his office in Ado-Ekiti, Awe said, Tinubu is not just a politician but a distant runner that is focused and straight forward in all ramifications, adding that the president-elect is a ” man with a bold heart despite the challenges he faced on his way, he could still go ahead to win the election.”

The aide, who said the electoral victory is not for a single man, but one that belongs to the entire citizens of the country, however, described the election as “very technical, but he won in some key areas in the North where the giant fell”.

He noted that if the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, could have the whole East, where is the agitation coming now. He added, saying all we are agitating for is restructuring and good governance for the people of Nigeria.

He pointed out that a loser in any election will always complain, “that is what we are seeing from the opposition who thought they would win the election. The victory has come for Asiwaju and for Nigerians.”