From LAYI OLANREWAJU Ilorin

A former Military Governor of Kwara State, Salaudeen Adebola Aliyu Latinwo, has felicitated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the just concluded presidential election.

He said the election of Tinubu is a manifestation of people’s willful choice, notwithstanding several failed attempts to cause widespread disaffection against the backdrop of his emergence as the presidential flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement he personally signed and made available to Journalists in Ilorin in Sunday from the United Kingdom, Latinwo described the victory of former Lagos State Governor in the keenly contested polls as fait accompli.

He urged Tinubu’s major contenders in the race including former Vice President, Atiku of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) to accept the outcome the election that produced the President-elect in good faith.

The ex-Military Administrator said the opponents are expected to be gracious in defeat while the winner should also be seen exhibiting magnanimity in victory.

He hailed Nigerians for ensuring peaceful conduct of the election in spite of pocket of hiccups, adding that the successful conduct of the polls had proved the doomsayers wrong.

“I congratulate our President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his triumph. It is indeed victory for every Nigerian regardless of faith and ethnic inclination. The emergence of Tinubu in this just concluded presidential election is a manifestation of people’s choice.

“This notwithstanding several failed attempts to cause widespread disaffection against the backdrop of his emergence as the presidential flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC). I think lessons have been served well in this election.

“So, those who harboured one grievance or the other should know that majority of the voting populace have spoken. The beautiful thing about the election is that it truly reflects the choice of the people, and this could be seen in the voting pattern.

“In a situation like this, the winner should show magnanimity while those who suffered defeat should be gracious enough to accept the outcome of the election as the will of God. They must realize that ultimately Nigerians are winners and they must be ready to work together with the president-elect to address many challenges stirring us in the faces”, Latinwo said.

The former military governor, who commended Kwarans for their peaceful conduct in the last election, admonished them to demonstrate same in the March 11 gubernatorial and State House of Assembly polls.

Ends