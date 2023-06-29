From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In an exclusive interview with a correspondent from the Daily Sun on Thursday, a prominent Nasarawa businessman Mr. Taiwo Awolabi expressed his admiration for former Lagos State Governor and now president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commending his economic plan policy and stance on the removal of subsidy.

Awolabi highlighted Tinubu’s successful track record in Lagos as evidence of his suitability to lead Nigeria.

According to the businessman, “Tinubu’s tenure as governor of Lagos demonstrated his exceptional leadership skills and ability to drive economic growth. Awolabi emphasized that Tinubu’s recent appointment reflected his commitment to serving Nigeria as a whole, rather than any specific region or group of people.”

Appealing to Nigerians, the businessman urged them to extend their unwavering support to Tinubu, believing that his administration would effectively work towards realizing its aims and objectives. He called upon fellow citizens to rally behind Tinubu, recognizing his potential to bring about positive change in the country’s economic landscape.

In addition to his endorsement, the Nasarawa businessman extended warm greetings and felicitations to Tinubu and the entire Muslim faithful on the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Kabir. He expressed his heartfelt wishes for a joyous celebration, acknowledging the significance of the day for the Muslim community.