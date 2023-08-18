From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Following assignment of portfolios by President Bola Tinubu to his ministers-designate, Secretary-General of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Oladipo Oyewole, said the president has shown that he is determined to bring about positive change and prosperity to Nigeria. The YCE scribe expressed confidence in Tinubu’s vision and his ability to select the right people for his team.

Said he: “We are quite hopeful that we are about to find a solution via effective management to the many woes of our beloved nation – Nigeria. It is only a man that is ‘in charge’, who can chose his team. We of YCE know that our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has a vision for a prosperous, safe and stable Nigeria.

“Therefore, he cannot but select serious minded people, who will assist him to achieve his goals and objectives. He is known for quality and for proper savoir faire. Although his team players are people who have been excellent in their chosen areas before now, his expressed position is to fire any appointee who does not measure up to standard in this duty post.

“So far, having assigned portfolios, we, as stakeholders, will wait to see how things unfold. We will not be quiet because we want the best at this time. And to get the best, we are open to work hand-in-hand with our President and even with each member of his team by watching closely.”

Oyewole also remarked that if Tinubu has chosen to serve as a Minister of Petroleum in addition to being the president, it is in order based on the recognition of significance of petroleum in the Nigerian economy.

He continued: “So far, this is where the ‘golden egg’ is laid and with the myriad of on-going allegations, the captain must keep a close watch for the benefit and to the advantage of all Nigerians. By his past record, the President is not laisser faire manager. He will do it well for Nigeria. So help him God.”