From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Barr. Labaran Magaji, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, has revealed that his conviction in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s blueprint, “Renewed Hope,” motivated him to donate his entire campaign structure, including campaign offices and materials, to Tinubu’s presidential campaign. This decision was made even after losing the party’s 2022 senatorial primary election.

Magaji in an interview with our correspondent, Thursday stated that his support also extended to Governor Abdulahi Sule due to the significant achievements he has accomplished in Nasarawa state within a short span of four years. explained his rationale for supporting Tinubu and Sule.

The APC stalwart, who hails from Total local government area of Nasarawa state, had aspired to secure the senatorial ticket for Nasarawa West senatorial district, which comprises Keffi, Kokona, Nasarawa, Toto, and Karu local governments. Unfortunately, he lost to his opponent in the primaries.

Magaji emphasized that President Tinubu’s support to successive governments and his track record, as well as his policy documents, convinced him of Tinubu’s capacity to deliver on his promises. Despite the setback in the primaries, Magaji and his team decided to donate their campaign materials and mobilize their supporters for Tinubu and Governor Sule, ultimately achieving remarkable success.

Expressing his acceptance of the outcome of the senatorial primaries, Magaji stated, “We are never angry, we are never annoyed, and we never attributed our inability to secure the seat to any individual.”

While acknowledging President Tinubu’s appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Magaji advised the president to appoint young individuals with high intellectualism to contribute to the government’s agenda.

Magaji concluded by stating that his team is prepared to assist Governor Sule and President Tinubu’s governments in any capacity assigned to them. He expressed their willingness to align with the policy objectives of the present government.

With President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” mantra, Magaji believes that Nigeria’s hope is being restored, citing the display of administrative acumen by the president as a source of happiness for the populace. He expressed hope that Nigeria would regain its former glory.

The legal luminary advised Tinubu and Sule to include young individuals with intellectual prowess in their administrations to drive their respective agendas effectively.