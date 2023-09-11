From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The North East Development Agenda, NEDA, has debunked allegations in sections of the media that the reappointment of the North East Development Commission, NEDC board members did not follow due process.

Chairman of the NEDA, Alhaji Salisu Magaji stated this on Monday in Bauchi, when he addressed a press conference at the Hazibal Hotel conference hall.

Magaji argued that the reappointment of Major General Paul Tarfa, Goni Mohammed Alkali and other Executive Directors followed due process and there was no law that stops President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from reappointing them on the same position and no law stops the Senate from confirming their reappointments.

“The truth of the matter is that their appointments are meritorious and followed due process as stipulated in the gazetted laws of the Commission,” he said.

“NEDA observed that the hue and cry emanating from certain quarters regarding the recent decision made by President Tinubu to reappoint the Board Members followed due process and did not violate the laws that established the commission.

“The hue and cry are unnecessary and mischievous because the appointment of the Board members is in consonance with an existing gazetted laws that established the commission.

“On the appointment of Board members law No. 5 says: ‘The Chairman and other members of the Board shall be persons of proven integrity and ability, and they must be appointed by the President, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“Article 3 says ‘Subject to the provisions of section 4 of this Act, a member of the Board other than an ex-officio member, shall hold office for a term of 4 years at the first instance and may be re-appointed for another term of 4 years and no more’. Here the constitution is specific.

“On the issue of rotation that may arise when new board members are appointed, there is no law that says that the board members should not be in the position Mr. President appointed him.

“There is nowhere in the law that said they should not be reappointed on their position”

He said the people shouting were sponsored by the enemies of the commission, describing them as enemies of the progress of North East and people who want to hold on to power by all means not by merit.

“Their sponsored petitions are aimed to derail the good intentions of the President,” he stated.

“We will not support persons with questionable characters with tendencies capable of eroding trust to be handed such an important interventionist agency.

“Therefore we enjoin all our people to give maximum support to the direction the commission is headed under the able leadership of Goni Mohammed Alkali.

“With the reappointment of Alkali and other Board members, there is no doubt that the NEDC is still very much focused and we must only support genuine effort and clear processes that will lead to the aspiration of our people.

“We are satisfied with what the Commission, is doing in solving the problems that bedevilled the north east sub-region because they are driven by the progress of the North East region going forward.

“We will not support entitlement mentality.

“It is not just about doing what is good but doing what is right.”

Magaji said the board as an interventionist agency, knows that the Commission has a responsibility to cater for the welfare of the people and they always intervene to provide the needed succour to ameliorate the sufferings of the people and they are doing their best.

He recalled that after they were appointed they know Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, concerned with the wellbeing of the citizens, mobilised N15 billion palliatives to the six states in the North East.