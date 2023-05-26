By Lukman Olabiyi

Nigerians in diaspora under the aegis of Nigeria Diaspora Think Tank (NDTT), and Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity-Vanguard (BAT-V), have gave assurance that incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima would bring positive change to the country.

The groups described the victory of Tinubu and Shettima at the 2023 presidential election as a significant milestone in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement jointly signed by the Prof. Olafioye Salewa, Baba Gana Mustapha, Emem Asikpo, Kunle Masha, and 35 others across the globe, the groups held stated that the campaign led by Tinubu demonstrated an unwavering dedication to the principles of inclusivity, unity, and progress.

The groups expressed confidence that Tinubu’s presidency would bring positive change to Nigeria.

“The election of President-Elect Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu fills us with immense pride, hope, and optimism for the future, as it represents a significant milestone in our democratic history. Their ability to resonate with citizens both at home and abroad, bridging divides and inspiring a collective vision of a better tomorrow, is truly commendable. We firmly believe that their leadership will continue to foster a sense of togetherness and strengthen the bonds that unite our diverse communities,” the statement stated.

However, the diasporan urged Tinubu and his vice to work with them in the area of investment and advancement of the country. They also urged the incoming administration to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android