From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Former Executive Director of the Nigerian Ports AuthorityDr Okey Chidolue has criticized the President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial composition, describing it as a makeup of presidential campaign team for an inevitable second election.

He said that a close reading of the recently released ministerial list clearly showed that the list was a disguised presidential campagn team for an inevitable second election.

The senior lawyer noted that what was more shocking was that the general public and opposition parties were not paying attention.

“Remember the 2023 presidential election buildup when eyes of most well-meaning Nigerians were fixated on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and their voter registration drama? Now, we all know that all that hoopla were mere smokescreen that gave political gangsters needed breathing room to perfect their election heist.

“And, after the heist, INEC was in a mad rush to declare a winner without counting votes of millions of Nigerians she had strainously persuaded to register and vote. What a travesty!!!

“Again, same political gangsters are at work. Their smokescreen this time is a bloated ministerial list that does not make any sense. And, while they are toying with the public about an illegal list that shouldn’t exist in the first place, our erudite analysts and pundits are mindlessly toiling in vain under the watchful eyes of our 10th Assembly that knew or should have known that the ministerial list is a mere hoax.

“Other than ill will, what is the mad rush to appoint ministers when the judiciary is yet to pronounce her judgement on the legitimacy of 2023 presidential election? Some pundits would hang their hat on government formation timeline. But this line of argument is a mere hogwash, given the election timetable that was brutally murdered by INEC and the 9th Assembly.

“Who can justify the choice of Mr Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of River’s State, as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister. Ladies and Gentlemen, he’s being positioned to replicate in FCT in the coming second election what he callously did in Rivers State during the presidential election.

“That apart, what about El Rufai, the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State. A tested and trusted election manager? This particular battle-tested duo and much similar nominees gives away the evil plot of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The ministerial nominees, ceteris paribus, are mere past ministers and past Governors that will manage an inevitable second election. Folks, it is what it is!!!,” e concluded.